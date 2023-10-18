Happy Mondays and Black Grape front man Shaun Ryder heading to Fife on spoken word tour

News you can trust since 1871
Shaun Ryder, front man of Happy Mondays and Black Grape, is hitting the road for a new, spoken word tour.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 18th Oct 2023, 16:49 BST- 1 min read
Shaun Ryder brings his spoken word tour to Fife in 2025.Shaun Ryder brings his spoken word tour to Fife in 2025.
And he’s coming to Fife.

Shaun will be at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on April 11, 2025 talking candidly about his hedonistic life in the music industry, his successful TV career and everything in between.

The star TV shows – including Celebrity Gogglebox, and I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here – redefined the sex’n’drugs’n’rock’n’roll lifestyle during the halcyon age of Madchester.

He’s touring in support of his new book: Happy Mondays - and Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays.

Shaun said: “I have certainly had a bit of a mad life and I can’t wait to share all my stories from Happy Mondays, Black Grape and beyond. This is me at my most honest; nothing is off the table – expect the unexpected and prepare for me to twist your melons, man.”

Fans can look forward to a carnival of excess, wild tales, and improbable truths.

Shaun will share his stories during a series of intimate evenings, starting in Autumn 2024 before he reaches Fife in 2025. To book visit www.onfife.com

