A hit West End show will resume its tour with a date at Dunfermline’s Alhambra Theatre.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea, based on the children’s book by Judith Kerr, has enjoyed rave reviews during its West End run. Now it is coming to Fife with a show on Sunday, July 14 at Dunfermline’s Alhambra Theatre.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

The bestselling book has been adapted by David Wood and is a recent Olivier Award nominee. The musical play tells the story of Sophie and her mother who are sitting down to tea when they receive a very unexpected visit from a tiger who makes himself at home. The fun family show is packed with magic, sing-a-long songs and chaos. The performance runs for 55 minutes, with no interval, and is suitable for children aged three and older.