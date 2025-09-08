How High school Musical is set to wow audiences at Fife theatre

Rehearsals for High School Musical which opens this week at Carnegie Hall Dunfermline (Pic: Submitted)

Set in fictional US East High School, the stage version of High School Musical seems ideal for young companies to portray some typical American High School kids.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since becoming available as a franchise this has been the case and a recent production by Dalkeith based Sound Events Scotland had the full stage version run every day of the Edinburgh Fringe at Braw Venues in George Street. Meanwhile, already cast and in rehearsal were Dalgety Players and they take to the Fife stage this week.

The show has been highly popular since the movie of 2006 was quickly followed by High School Musical 2 the following year then High School Musical 3 Senior Year in 2008.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High School Musical China was released in 2010, and a remake movie was screened in 2016. The popularity attracted Disney+ which launched a TV series in 2019 which ran to four seasons until August 2023 where the action surrounds some high school students wanting to stage High School Musical in their own school and ironically filmed on original 2006 school premises.

The series was nominated for fourteen Children’s and Family Emmy Awards, winning two. When the original movie was shown on the Disney Channel it became their most commercially successful premiere, generating 7.7 million viewers.

The story surrounds Troy, played by Theo Hart in a karaoke duet with Gabrielle (Amelie Christie). They sing Start Of Something New, and this continues as Gabrielle joins Troy at her new school. Together they plan to audition for the school musical and see the jealous Sharpay (Mhairi McGirr) sing What I’ve Been Looking For with her twin brother Ryan played by Ciaran Owens. Sharpay is furious that she has competition and meanwhile Troy’s basketball team cannot fathom why he would audition for a musical.

Rehearsals have been intense with a huge local cast of over 70 and director Kathryn Bandera told us “come along and see this hard-working cast, I couldn’t be prouder.”

The show opens today (Thursday) at Carnegie Hall Dunfermline until Saturday September 13 with tickets from OnFife.com.