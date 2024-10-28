Hows to see Strictly star Chris McAusland in Fife as new UK tour dates announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Strictly star Chris McAusland is bringing his live stand-up show to Fife.

He has added a date to his extensive 2025 tour at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on Wednesday September 24. Ticket details HERE – and they can be bought now.

It is one of four Scottish gigs for the comedian who is currently wowing audiences with his performances in the BBC hit show, despite being blind - he lost his site gradually due to a condition called Retinitis Pigmentosa. McAusland’s marathon 100-date tour, which runs into 2026, also includes shows at Ayr Gaiety on September 19, the Queens Hall in Edinburgh on the 20th and the Theatre Royal, Glasgow on the 23rd.

Known for his unique perspective and sharp wit, McCausland is a regular on popular TV shows such as Have I Got News For You, The Last Leg and ,Would I Lie to You?. His hilarious and insightful comedy has captivated audiences across the UK.

Chris McAusland, currently starring in BBC's Strictly, is back on stage with a huge UK tour (Pic: Submitted)

As one of the very few blind comedians on the circuit, McCausland’s performances offer a fresh and engaging take on everyday life, delivered with charm and impeccable timing.

Chris is currently taking the Strictly ballroom by storm, enthralling audiences with his new-found dance skills and trusted partnership with Strictly professional Diane Buswell.