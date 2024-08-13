Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The title sounds like a formal but personal closure to a written letter, and that indeed is the key to this original drama, written and told by Ed Saunders-Lee.

Rightly so too as the story surrounds discovered letters from WWII written by the stage by the author’s step grandson passionately performed complete with props and costumes. The story surrounds a young John Cox who broke his university studies in 1942 to sign up to HM Forces. Because he spoke a bit German, he was assigned to Churchill’s Secret Army, the SOE or ‘the Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’. Their task was to parachute behind enemy lines and support the resistance in France while communicating back to base discreetly of how the Third Reich were doing, while trying to mess up their progress. Operation Jedburgh had one motto, Surprise, Kill, Vanish.

In this small intimate theatre of The Studio at Space Triplex in Hill Street the effects of sound and light changes are extremely effective as designed by the 20-year experience of Daniel Hill. Ed was here before in his school days and even knew what studio space to pitch for, comfortable and with audience on three sides. The parachute drop becomes believable as is how affects young John. By writing home he cannot even use names or reveal where he is in what must be the most difficult letter he has ever written.

Further adventures are to follow and this time a drop behind enemy lines in Burma revealing new challenges. John survives though, finds love, writes home, writes to lost colleagues loved ones and returns home for the story conclusion.

Poster for the Fringe show (Pic: Submitted)

The actor Ed delivers with emotion, gripping the viewer back to a time of heroism and service. The piece is well structured, uncluttered and deserves great praise. I could see a six-part Netflix series or a feature film in there with just the right content and determination. This short Fringe run is surely just the start.

TheSpace Triplex, run ended