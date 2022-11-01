In pictures: Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society bring The Addams Family to life on stage

Members of Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society (KAOS) are bringing the weird and wonderful family to life at the Lochgelly Centre from tonight (Tuesday) until Saturday, November 5.

Their version of the comedy musical The Addams Family is the company’s first full musical production since 2019, before the Covid pandemic.

Having performed a musical revue of All Together Now last November, the group are excited to be back to a full stage production to entertain audiences this year.

All the well loved characters we know from The Addams Family will feature in the show – Morticia, Gomez, Uncle Fester, Pugsley, Wednesday, Grandma and Lurch are all there, plus there will be a host of dead ancestors too.

With the production’s run starting the day after Hallowe’en it’s a perfect seasonal piece of theatre for the whole family to enjoy.

In the musical Wednesday Addams has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet smart normal boy – Lucas.

However, Morticia and Gomez aren’t quite convinced about the relationship.

We join them as Lucas’ parents are invited to dinner and audiences will see two very different worlds collide.

One normal night turns into an evening of hilarious twists and turns with some fantastic musical numbers.

KAOS members taking on the roles of the Addams family are Ann-Marie Miller as Wednesday; Grant Duffus as brother Pugsley; Kay Dickson as Morticia and Nigel Orkney as Gomez.

Uncle Fester is played by Andrew Lowrie, while Fiona Brodie is Grandma and Barry Corkey is Lurch.

In the production Adam Campbell plays Lucas, the normal boy Wednesday has fallen for, and his parents Mal and Alice are played by Clark Graham and Deirdre McFarlane.

The Addams Family is the result of a lot of hard work from the entire KAOS team and they look forward to sharing it with audiences at the Lochgelly Centre theatre.

It’s a different venue to where the company and audiences are used to as Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre remains closed for refurbishment.

The show runs at 7.30pm each night from Tuesday to Saturday this week, with a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets for some shows are still available to buy from www.onfife.com

1. Lochgelly centre - Fife - The Addams Family cast .- credit- Fife Photo Agency Members of Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society (KAOS) bring The Addams Family to the Fife stage this week. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency) Photo: Photo Sales

2. The Addams Family Meet the Addams Family. From left, Wednesday (Ann-Marie Miller); Gomez (Nigel Orkney); Lurch (Barry Corkey); Morticia (Kay Dickson); Pugsley (Grant Duffus) and Uncle Fester (Andrew Lowrie). Photo: Walter Neilson Photo Sales

3. The Addams Family Gomez and Morticia are set to welcome the family of Wednesday's boyfriend into their home in the comedy musical. Photo: Walter Neilson Photo Sales

4. The Addams Family The Beinekes - Mal, Lucas and Alice. Photo: Walter Neilson Photo Sales