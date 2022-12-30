In pictures: our critics choose their best gigs and shows of 2022

1. The top gigs and shows of 2022

Chrissie Hynde, Liquid Rooms, Edinburgh. A bona fide rock legend playing to a venue that holds about 200. Hynde was on stage at 8:30, and gone before ten, barely said a word and didn't play a single Pretenders’ hit , pointing out we'd had 40 years to hear 'em - and this gig was still magnificent. Backed by the tightest of bands, His Lordships, she played the songs she wanted, and a packed, sweaty venue revelled in it. Stars this big rarely play venues this small. A privilege to be there. AC

Photo: Allan Crow