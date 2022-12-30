In pictures: our critics choose their best gigs and shows of 2022

In 2022, theatres and live venues finally got back to full operation, and they served up some memorable nights of entertainment.
These are our personal highlights from the past 12 months – some local, some further afield, but all generating great memories.
Make your New Year resolution to see more live shows – our venues, big and small, need your support.
1. The top gigs and shows of 2022
Chrissie Hynde, Liquid Rooms, Edinburgh.
A bona fide rock legend playing to a venue that holds about 200.
Hynde was on stage at 8:30, and gone before ten, barely said a word and didn't play a single Pretenders’ hit , pointing out we'd had 40 years to hear 'em - and this gig was still magnificent.
Backed by the tightest of bands, His Lordships, she played the songs she wanted, and a packed, sweaty venue revelled in it.
Stars this big rarely play venues this small. A privilege to be there.
AC
Photo: Allan Crow
2. The top gigs and shows of 2022
The School Of Rock – Edinburgh Playhouse
Being familiar with the movie meant the stage show had a lot to live up to but they surpassed all of this with a talented led by Jake Sharp playing Dewey. To hear the kids, play live is the highlight though, in particular Thomas Harvey (Freddy), Daisy Hanna (Katie), Angus McDougall (Lawrence), Harry Churchill (Zack), Hadlee Snow (James) & Jemima Newman (Sophie).
JM
Photo: ffp
3. The top gigs and shows of 2022
Richard Hawley, Kelvingrove Bandstand, Glasgow:
It’s hard to think of anyone else who can switch from the most poignant of ballads to flat out rocker and still create a unique atmosphere.
Hawley may originate from Sheffield, but Glasgow is his second home, and this was a magnificent gig from a man whose music deserves a much wider audience.
AC
Photo: Fife Free Press
4. The top gigs and shows of 2022
The Swing Commanders – Methilhill Bowling Club September 30
Who said the Clubs were dead? Not in Methilhill where a monthly Country night still draws the crowds. A sold-out audience here to see the Swing Commanders were treated to these multi-instrumentalists perform in their only date in Scotland.
JM
Photo: Ruth Hornby