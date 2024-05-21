Jack Dee announces Fife show as part of his 2025 Small World tour
The stand-up is at the Carnegie Hall in Dufermline on Saturday, May 10 as part of his ‘Small World’ tour which also takes him to the Whitehall Theatre, Dundee, on the 14th.
Firmly established as one of Britain’s biggest and best-loved comedy stars, Jack hosts the legendary Radio 4 show I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue and has also co-written and starred in two of his own sitcoms; four series of the marvellously funny Lead Balloon for BBC Two, and two series of the hit ITV show Bad Move.
Additional credits include presenting Jack Dee’s Helpdesk on BBC Two, C4’s The Jack Dee Show, ITV’s Jack Dee’s Saturday Night, BBC’s Jack Dee’s Happy Hour and Jack Dee Live at the Apollo.
In his brand new live show, Small World, Jack returns to the road with his customary dry humour and deadpan delivery. Ticket info from www.onfife.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.