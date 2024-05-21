Jack Dee attends the Channel 4 Comedy Gala in aid of Great Ormond Street (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Top comedian Jack Dee is bringing his new tour to Fife next year.

The stand-up is at the Carnegie Hall in Dufermline on Saturday, May 10 as part of his ‘Small World’ tour which also takes him to the Whitehall Theatre, Dundee, on the 14th.

Firmly established as one of Britain’s biggest and best-loved comedy stars, Jack hosts the legendary Radio 4 show I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue and has also co-written and starred in two of his own sitcoms; four series of the marvellously funny Lead Balloon for BBC Two, and two series of the hit ITV show Bad Move.

Additional credits include presenting Jack Dee’s Helpdesk on BBC Two, C4’s The Jack Dee Show, ITV’s Jack Dee’s Saturday Night, BBC’s Jack Dee’s Happy Hour and Jack Dee Live at the Apollo.