Janey Godley brings live stand-up and documentary to two Fife theatres
and live on Freeview channel 276
The unique night of film and live comedy comes to the Younger Hall in St Andrews on March 16 March, and the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy on April 13. Ticket info at https://janeygodley.com/janey-on-screen-on-stage/
The documentary, Janey: On Screen & On Stage had its premiere at Glasgow Film Festivbal and now forms part of a night of entertainment which will also see her take questions from her audiences.
The film reflects on her life growing up in the harder side of Glasgow, and overcoming personal tragedy to become one of Scotland's most celebrated comedians. John Archer’s film has been hailed as engaging and insightful - and lets audiences see more aof the comedian’s life beyond the headlines. The film also features interviews with Jimmy Carr, Nicola Sturgeon, and Janey's daughter, Ashley.
Godley found fame for her sweary anti-Trump placards and then became a social media sensation as she re-voiced First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid briefings - only to see that world crumble after she was called out for racist historic tweets. She was then diagnosed with cancer as she apologised and began rebuilding her career.
“After all I’ve been through these past two years, the film has been the energy boost I needed to pick me up” she said. “I hope everyone enjoys the highs and lows of the documentary, there’s laughter and, more than anything, friendship. It’s a love letter to my pals and I can’t wait to see it on the big screen”