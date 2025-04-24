Jason Manford at Alhambra: last few tickets for this weekend’s show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Comedian Jason Manford brings his UK tour to Fife this weekend - with a few tickets remaining for the show.

He is on stage at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on Saturday (April 26) as part of his latest tour, ‘A Manford All Seasons.' Tickets here Salford-born Manford is one of the UK’s leading multi-talented performers, with a career that spans acting, presenting, and singing on stage and screen.

Away from comedy, he recently presented BBC’s The Answer Run and Have I Got Sport For You alongside hit shows for the BBC and ITV, including Unbeatable, Sunday Night at The Palladium and The Royal Variety Performance. He also dazzled as a judge on ITV1’s Starstruck and brought the house down as host of BBC One’s primetime special Big Night of Musicals. Jason also presents his award-winning three-hour show every Sunday on Absolute Radio.

On stage, he has starred in numerous musicals in the West End and across the UK, including Sweeney Todd, The Producers, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Guys and Dolls, Curtains and The Wizard of Oz at The London Palladium.

Jason Manford's UK tour comes to Fife (Pic: Submitted)

He said: “I’m blown away by the response to this tour so far. I love touring and bringing some chuckles in these difficult times, so adding these dates means seeing even more of you all over the country.”