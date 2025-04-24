Jason Manford at Alhambra: last few tickets for this weekend’s show

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 24th Apr 2025, 08:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Comedian Jason Manford brings his UK tour to Fife this weekend - with a few tickets remaining for the show.

He is on stage at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on Saturday (April 26) as part of his latest tour, ‘A Manford All Seasons.' Tickets here Salford-born Manford is one of the UK’s leading multi-talented performers, with a career that spans acting, presenting, and singing on stage and screen.

Away from comedy, he recently presented BBC’s The Answer Run and Have I Got Sport For You alongside hit shows for the BBC and ITV, including Unbeatable, Sunday Night at The Palladium and The Royal Variety Performance. He also dazzled as a judge on ITV1’s Starstruck and brought the house down as host of BBC One’s primetime special Big Night of Musicals. Jason also presents his award-winning three-hour show every Sunday on Absolute Radio.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On stage, he has starred in numerous musicals in the West End and across the UK, including Sweeney Todd, The Producers, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Guys and Dolls, Curtains and The Wizard of Oz at The London Palladium.

Jason Manford's UK tour comes to Fife (Pic: Submitted)Jason Manford's UK tour comes to Fife (Pic: Submitted)
Jason Manford's UK tour comes to Fife (Pic: Submitted)

He said: “I’m blown away by the response to this tour so far. I love touring and bringing some chuckles in these difficult times, so adding these dates means seeing even more of you all over the country.”

Related topics:FifeTicketsDunfermlineSalfordBBC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice