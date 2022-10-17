Jerry Sadowitz returns to Fife for first time since Edinburgh Fringe outrage
Controversial Scottish comedian Jerry Sadowitz brings his tour to Fife’s biggest theatre this weekend.
He plays the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on Saturday - his first gig in the Kingdom since the plug was pulled on his Edinburgh Festival Fringe gigs in August.
The comedian, who is renowned for his dark and offensive material, found himself at the centre of a storm when the Pleasance Theatre cancelled the last of two shows.
It said it responded to reports of numerous walkouts and complaints, but that stance sparked a huge backlash as the venue found itself accused of censorship.
Most Popular
Sadowitz, a regular performer at the Fringe since the 1980s, hit back saying he wasn’t aware. of anyone walking out of the first of his Fringe shows at the EICC.
The Alhambra gig is part of a nine-date Scottish tour called ‘Not For Anyone’ before the comedian/magician heads south for a string of performances.