He plays the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on Saturday - his first gig in the Kingdom since the plug was pulled on his Edinburgh Festival Fringe gigs in August.

The comedian, who is renowned for his dark and offensive material, found himself at the centre of a storm when the Pleasance Theatre cancelled the last of two shows.

It said it responded to reports of numerous walkouts and complaints, but that stance sparked a huge backlash as the venue found itself accused of censorship.

Jerry Sadowitz

Sadowitz, a regular performer at the Fringe since the 1980s, hit back saying he wasn’t aware. of anyone walking out of the first of his Fringe shows at the EICC.