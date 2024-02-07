Jesus Christ Superstar, Edinburgh Playhouse ****: stunning reworking of a classic rock opera

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Superstar came from the same decade that gave us The Who’s Tommy, and on vinyl, they both feel slightly dated, but this 2024 touring show has more than blown the dust off Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s rock opera and created something pretty darned good.

Timothy Sheader’s version is part rock show, part musical theatre with an industrial, contemporary stage setting complete with a live band among the steel pillars, and it works quite brilliantly as it tells the final weeks of Jesus’ life and his ultimate crucifixion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the very start, its dazzling, unique dance routines - and huge kudos to choreographer Drew McOnie - it a real zap of energy. The repeated use of splayed hands across faces, and measured, sharp arm movements tied with the staggered additions into each dance sequence were visually compelling, and remained consistent throughout the two acts.

A scene from Jesus Christ Superstar which is touring the UK (Pic: Paul Coltas)

Ian McIntosh is excellent in the lead role, portraying Jesus from a humble man to a deity, and delivering a stunning rendition of Gethsemene, while Hannah Richardson nailed the classic I Don’t Know How To Love Him - arguably two of great showstoppers. Shem Omari James also grew into the role of Judas as he portrayed the inner conflict that comes with betrayal. His ‘death song’ was equally powerful, although some of lyrics elsewhere were slightly muffled at times.

The stage setting saw actors grab microphones and sing direct to the audience as much as each other, and it worked incredibly well, and simple, stylised moments such as the staffs carried by the Priests flipping to double as microphone stands were just perfect; their own dance routines turning them into the baddest boy band you could possibly imagine!

Jesus Christ Superstar may be heading to its pension page, but this show has given it new and energetic life. A treat to finally see it live on stage.

> Jesus Christ Superstar is at the Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh, until Saturday.