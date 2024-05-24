Jo Caulfield’s two Fife gigs as part of ‘Here Comes Trouble’ tour
Voted ‘Comedians’ Comedian of The Year 2022’, she is at Baldridgeburn Centre, Dunfermline on June 7, and St Andrews Town Hall on the 14th.
Her tour, Here Comes Trouble is a 90 minute set of outstanding comedy. Ticket details here:
Jo said: “My tour show is a collection of my favourite jokes from my last three Edinburgh Fringe shows and some brand-new material about what I’ve been up to since I was last on the road, so I think it’s going to be a lot of fun to get out there and tell these stories, and generally talk about everything that’s happened – and everything that’s currently annoying me. It’s my celebration of anger.”
Jo admits she was spoilt for choice when it came to choosing material when putting her tour show together.
“it’s been really difficult getting the show down to just an hour and a half” says Jo “because so much has happened since my last tour, and I want to cover it all. I moved house, I wrote a book, and I won a comedy award. I’ve never been so busy”.
Last year was particularly busy year. In addition to her sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run and the new tour, her debut book, The Funny Thing About Death was published in August. The memoir explores Jo’s life with – and without – her older sister, author and comedy writer, Annie Caulfield.
The book began as a form of therapy: “I started out writing a few articles to help me get my head around Annie’s death, they sort of evolved into a few spoken word performances at a couple of events, and then once lockdown meant I was stuck at home instead of out gigging, I started to put those articles and scripts together and they gradually turned into the book. It took a couple of years – and several drafts – to get to the finished version; I’d always assumed writers were being dramatic when they said it took years to write a book, but it’s hard work!” said Jo.
All of Jo’s profits from The Funny Thing About Death will be donated to MacMillan Cancer Support – a charity which Jo has already raised over £50,000 for through bucket collections at the end of her Fringe shows since 2017. There will be a chance to buy a copy of the book at the end show.
