Joe Pasquale adds Fife show to celebrate 40 years in showbusiness
and live on Freeview channel 276
The funnyman celebrates his landmark anniversary in showbusiness with a UK wide tour which brings him to the Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline on November 20.
Pasquale’s career has embraced television and theatre, as well as reality shows such as Dancing On Ice and I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. He made his breakthrough in the late 1980s, and one of his first stage appearances came in panto at the Adam Smith Theatre where he was cast in the lead role of Humpty Dumpty in a festive show written by Brian Freeland who was the venue’s general manager.
The New Normal - 40 Years Of Cack! will feature the comedian picking out his highlights for another aspiring and showcasing his own unique brand of humour. The tour starts in July and takes him to venues across the UK.