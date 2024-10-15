Kai Humphries on the joy of gallivanting and returning to Fife theatre where he was part of Daniel Sloss’ comedy club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Geordie comedian Kai Humphries has gigged across the world - 50 countries and still counting - and that journey had some of its roots in the Kingdom of Fife.

He used to travel here to be part of Daniel Sloss’ comedy club which was one of his own early forays into the business. He joined the line-up at ‘LOL’ at the Adam Smith Theatre which is one of the stops on his first solo tour which criss-crosses the UK before travelling Europe.

The theatre has made a significant makeover since Humphries came here circa 2009 - “has it got Daniel’s picture up, he asks and laughs - but it retains many warm memories

“When I started comedy I swiftly became best friends with Daniel,” he said. “I met him at a charity football game, comedians vs Hibs (under 17’s girls) where we both got on the scoresheet - look, a win’s a win! Daniel started running shows at the Adam Smith Theatre where I’d regularly come up to perform and stay at his. His family would take me for “the best fish and chips in the world” at East Wemyss. Being from Northumberland I’m aware every coastal region claims this accolade! I’ve very fond memories of my trips to Fife early in my career.”

Kai Humphries returns to Fife where he performed at Daniel Sloss' old comedy club (Pic: Troy Edige)

The joy of travelling has never left him. Berlin, Amsterdam, Lisbon, Tallin, Prague, Budapest, Istanbul, and Zurich are all on his itinerary before heading home for six shows in Newcastle, with five of them already sold out. Appropriately, the tour is called ‘Gallivanting.’

“I always heard it as a bad word, when being told off by parents for roaming the streets My parents would ask where I was gallivanting to,” he said. “Then, I looked it up and discovered it means to go from one place to another in the pursuit of entertainment - a collection of adventures. Coming from a smaller town in Blyth I become world wise even although education was not good. I’ve seen the world with my eyes open.”

Kai recently watched footage of some of his old LOL shows in Fife for a podcast - “it was like watching an open mic session for myself” – which simply underlined the successes both he and Sloss have enjoyed on the comedy circuit. They’ve toured together and remained great friends. Kai has since opened for big names such as, Doug Stanhope, Jim Jefferies, Steve-O, and Rhod Gilbert, as wella s enjoying successful runs at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Melbourne Comedy Festival.

This marks his first extensive solo tour.

Geordie funnyman Kai Humphries comes to Kirkcaldy in October (Pic: Submitted)

“Going town to town is a very different experience,” he said. “I’ve toured with Daniel and many others and done a lot of solo shows, but this is different. We do the UK and then head to Europe. The shows tell stories from my travels and how my view of the world has changed - and there are not many places I’ve not been to!”

Language is rarely a barrier.

”Funny is funny,” he said. “And who in the world doesn’t like a laugh? People across Europe speak English so they get the nuance of the jokes and enjoy the show. When you bring live comedy there it goes down well.”

It wasn’t quite so plain sailing in 2013 when he spent 18 months learning Spanish ahead of a trip to the World Cup in Brazil - his fatal mistake being 98% of Brazilians speak Portuguese! It didn’t put him off gallivanting - “I’m so looking forward to visiting places I have never been before.”

With ticket sales going well, he’s also looking forward to packed rooms where comedy comes alive. Like most stand-ups he did socially distanced gigs during lockdown including one in a car park - “100 cars with folk tooting their horns to indicate laughter was strange, and just not the same!” - and knows the buzz in the room is key to a good gig.

“I like audiences shoulder to shoulder in rows - spread it out and you lose a bit of the connection. If your front row is too far from the stage that can also impact - you need those connections,” he said.

Anyone who has ever been to the Fringe will know how cramped those venues can get, but it’s a place for comedians to hone their craft.

“I love it,” he said. “Five years ago you could have seen Richard Gadd in a small room. Now he has a huge hit on Netflix.

“I didn’t watch a great deal of stand up before I got started. When I got into it I remember being fascinated by Jim Jeffries just saying what was on his mind without caring. He said exactly what he wanted to say,. Before that it was a bit sanitised for television - he was so different, and when you someone not confining themselves it brings certain freedoms.

“And things have changed. A lot of folk get their comedy from social media and online - TV no longer the king. In the old days you could make it with a good gig on Live At The Apollo. Now you can create your own audience.”

> Kai Humphries, Gallivanting at the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy on October 25. Tickets at onfife.com