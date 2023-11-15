KAOS on stage: Kirkcaldy amateur opera company returns with Made In Dagenham
The company has returned to its traditional home with its their latest production, Made In Dagenham, which runs at the Bennochy Road venue until Saturday Ticket info here.
It’s been four years since the am dram group were last able to perform on the theatre’s stage before the Covid pandemic and the venue’s extended closure fora £7.6m refurbishment. It was part of the gala show that celebrated its return last month, and now the cast are excited to be back treading the boards in the place that they call ‘home’.
Their hugely successful production of The Addams Family last year was instead staged at the Lochgelly Centre.
Now its focus is on the outstanding musical comedy drama which was inspired by a true story and based on a 2010 hit film. It was a smash hit when it opened in London in 2014 and is a rated as a splendid feel-good show.
Made In Dagenham follows the events at the Ford Dagenham car plant in 1968 when the women of the stitching room fight for equal pay. Rita O’Grady and her colleagues take on the might of Ford in a bid to get recognition as skilled workers and achieve equal pay.
The funny, touching and timeless show has previously enjoyed a successful run in the West End. Members of KAOS can’t wait to put their own stamp on the production. The company was formed in 1907 and has entertained audiences across the generations with a range of outstanding shows.