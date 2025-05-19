Kings in Kirkcaldy celebrates the music of The Beatles with special gig

Fans of The Beatles are in for a treat with a special live show at the Kings, Kirkcaldy this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It features Kings Of Marigold performing two sets to celebrate the legacy of the Fab Four. They take to the stage at the Esplanade venue on Saturday, May 31 to perform a set of classic songs from the band.

They then return to perform The Beatles’ legendary 1969 album, Abbey Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kings of Marigold features local musicians who got together on the back of the hugely successful Beatlesfest event at the Kings in October 2023 which celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Fab Four’s legendary Kirkcaldy concert.

Kings of Marigold - which includes musician Garry Stanton - are on stage at the Kings in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency/Submitted)

They have twice played at the Doddie Weir Foundation Beatlefest in Edinburgh in aid of MND and have done their bit to help raise thousands of £s for the charity.

The Kings gig gets underway at 7:30pm and tickets priced at £10 available online at https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/events or on the door on the night.