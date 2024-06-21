Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy launches first daytime disco at the Esplanade venue

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 21st Jun 2024, 08:56 BST
The daytime disco booms is coming to the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy.

The venue is hosting its first afternoon boogie on Saturday, June 29 - and tickets are selling well.

It promises non stop music from 2:00pm with songs from every era - and not just disco. “If you can dance to it, we’ll play it” said Graham Scott who will be DJ-ing on the day.

He promises a set from Funky Town to Tainted Love, and he promises “no banter in between!” with the emphasis on dancing and having fun from the very start. The venue’s bar will also be open during the afternoon, with tickets £7 on on the door and online. Ticket info here

Let's dance: Graham Scott and Paul McCabe launch the Kings first afternoon disco (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)Let's dance: Graham Scott and Paul McCabe launch the Kings first afternoon disco (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
It’s the latest venue in Fife to tap into the current buzz around clubbing in the afternoon. Society in Kirkcaldy was packed recently for its first event, and other venues have also opened their doors to host daytime discos.

