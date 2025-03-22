Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy: A busy month of live music, comedy and burlesque

With a tax demand threat receding, the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy is gearing up for a busy month of live entertainment which includes everything from music to comedy to burlesque.

The venue on Kirkcaldy’s Esplanade has carved out a niche in the market for its gigs, and brought many acts to the Lang Toun who otherwise might have gone elsewhere.

April’s schedule kicks off with a three band bill and a night of live music on Friday April 4. It features Voodoo Pilots,Sons of Chance and The Other Side.

On Saturday, April 6, the monthly Bearfoot Comedy Club returns with another great line up, hosted by Viv Gee, who is also leading the new academy for first-time locals to take to the stage and perform their own sets

Chris Thomson of The Bathers at the Kings (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Viv will introduce a line up which includes headliner Vladimir McTavish, opener Cubby – who has appeared on Britain's Got Talent - with support from Amanda Hursy and Dean T Beirne.

On Sunday, April 6, the Kings hosts an open mic afternoon to show talented youngsters -m you can catch the under-21s perform from 3:00pm. Kirkcaldy musician releases his debut EP "Dark Fantasy" on March 28 and brings it to the stage of the Kings on Friday, April 11 where he will be performing with his full band.

He said: ”I wanted to host this event in Kirkcaldy as I am proud of where I'm from and feel Kirkcaldy deserves more music events as we have good venues and an amazing community.”

Saturday, April 12 brings renowned Scottish band The Bathers back to the Kings for a much anticipated set - their last show was a complete sell-out. Friday, April 18 has a three band bill which includes Ten Tonne Dozer and Boycott The Baptist, while Saturday, April 19 marks the return of the hugely popular afternoon discos.

Sunday, April 20 is turned over to a superb show, ‘Blues & Burlesque.’

The Kings wraps a busy month with a great night of live music on Friday, April 25 with The Long Road joined by the Coaltown Daisies, Got Got Need and Dave Wood.

Tickets and further information on all shows from www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/