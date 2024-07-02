Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy: five comedians on bill topped by Vladimir McTavish

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There is another outstanding night of comedy at the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy this weekend.

The monthly Bearfoot Comedy Club brings no fewer than five razor sharp comics to the stage on Saturday night.

The line-up includes Vladimir McTavish, one of the best known names on the Scottish circuit and a regular at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe who has chalked up a number of TGV appearances. He is joined on the bill by Stu Murphy, Joe Heenan, Dean T. Beirne and Gita Blaze - and tickets for the night are priced at only £15, with doors open at 700pm and the first act on stage at 800pm. Ticket details at www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/events

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...