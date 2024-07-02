Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy: five comedians on bill topped by Vladimir McTavish
and live on Freeview channel 276
The monthly Bearfoot Comedy Club brings no fewer than five razor sharp comics to the stage on Saturday night.
The line-up includes Vladimir McTavish, one of the best known names on the Scottish circuit and a regular at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe who has chalked up a number of TGV appearances. He is joined on the bill by Stu Murphy, Joe Heenan, Dean T. Beirne and Gita Blaze - and tickets for the night are priced at only £15, with doors open at 700pm and the first act on stage at 800pm. Ticket details at www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/events
The Bearfoot Comedy nights have built up a solid audience since starting at the Esplanade venue, and brought a host of superb stand-ups to the Lang Toun. The compact venue is also widely regarded as a perfect setting for comedy.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.