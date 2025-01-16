Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy: must see gigs in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy may be small in scale - but it packs a heck of a punch with its bill of live entertainment.

The venue has just completed a phenomenal panto run which saw full houses most nights, five star reviews from the leading critics, and approval; ratings from audiences that were simply outstanding.

The five-strong cast and support team delivered everything and more in ‘Ya Wee Dickie McWhittington’ - and the show again brought people through its doors for the very first time.

The task for 2025 is to get them back again to enjoy more live entertainment.

The Kings is run by volunteers on a shoestring budget - and it needs the active support of the town to ensure it can keep bringing a mix of live music, drama, comedy and cabaret to the Lang Toun.

Here are a few shows to add to your diary this year with ticket info at https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/

> Metal To The Masses, February 14

Forget hearts and roses and declarations of love, what you need on Valentine’s is a night of metal!

Metal 2 The Masses is the Kirkcaldy heat of a competition which will see the winners scoop a chance to play at Bloodstock 2025, the UK’s biggest heavy metal music festival.

Among the bands on the bill are Temporal Prophet, PermaCrisis, and Vortex Sutra.

> The Bathers, April 12

A welcome return for the magnificent Scottish band whose sound is simply sublime.

Their 2024 gig was one of the highlights of the year, and this return is a feather in the cap for the Kings. A night of glorious music lies in store as Chris Thomson brings his acclaimed band back to the Lang Toun. An absolute ‘must see’ show.

> Bearfoot Comedy, Saturday, February 1.

The regular comedy nights have carved out a growing audience in Kirkcaldy.

The moth kicks off with a bill featuring feature top notch stand-up, including Ross Leslie, Elaine Malcolmson, Ronnie Black, Jack Traynor and Hitesh Rathore

> Fred Macaulay, February 13

There are barely a handful of tickets ;left for Fred’s show as he becomes the biggest name to grace the stage at the Kings.

From radio and television to stand-up, Fred is one of the best in the business, and his debut at the venue holds out scope for more big names to follow. If you want to grab one of the last seats then do it now!

> Bearfoot Comedy, March 1

Now this is a cracker of a bill - Jay Lafferty, Scott Agnew, Michael Welch, and Roddy Gordon are set to serve up a night of laughter with some razor sharp sets.

> Susie McCabe, Work In Progress, March 8

The Kings is the perfect venue for stand-ups to try out new material - something they often do at established comedy clubs.

Susie McCabe is road testing her WIP show in Kirkcaldy. What you get is a night of great comedy, and the first chance to hear her newest material take shape.

> Coming soon:

Metal Fest at The Kings

For those about to rock - we salute you!

Cadaver Concerts has hosted a number of successful gigs in Dundee and Aberdeen, and now bring their line-up to the Kings - and it’s one packed with live music.

Check out the sets from Dog Tired, H8teball, Catalysis, Trauma Bonds, Melted Messiah, Oceans on Fire, Hyperstasis, Hype Cycle, Permacrisis and Grufus

> Boys

Look out for a new drama from the team which brought the ‘Naked Neds’ - Scotland’s answer to the Full Monty - to the Kings last year. This new work also focusses on menta;l health - more details to follow.

Live Music

There’s a new festival taking shaper in Kirkcaldy this summer and it will feature a live set from the evergreen Lights Out By Nine at the Kings in June. Look out also for the 40th anniversary gig from The Ghost Train, while The Long Road make a welcome return in April