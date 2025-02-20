Kinky Boots****: Strictly star is Lola in this feel-good touring show

There was no doubt who everyone came to see - Strictly star Johannes Radebe.

Handed star billing on his theatre debut - in at the deep end! – he was at the heart of this joyous production of Kinky Boots: The Musical.

Radebe’s entrance brought the biggest cheer, and for someone new to this, he did a more than decent job.

His vocals weren’t on par with the excellent Courtney Bowman who played Lauren, or Dan Partridge as Charlie, and he is clearly still learning the craft of acting - but he still sent everyone home happy as this story of acceptance, tolerance and love finished on the highest possible note.

Johannes Radebe stars as Lola in Kinky Boots: The Musical (Pic: Pamela Raith)

Radabe plays Lola, the leader of a troupe of drag queens who come to the rescue of his late father’s shoe factory by turning it into a production line for footwear for men who like to dress as women - introducing the now legendary red boots.

The narrative is set out in double quick time; almost too quick. Within a few minutes we see young Charlie and Sam (Lola), and we see grown-up Charlie’s plans to move from Northampton to London thrown into disarray following the death of his father, leaving him in charge of a failing factory with a workforce that has given its life to making shoes.

Robert Jones’ stage setting is built around the factory floor, but, with some smart lighting it becomes a nightclub and, ultimately, the catwalk in Milan.

To watch Radabe move is to enjoy a masterclass in dance, and he comes into his own as this story unfolds - his Lola is sassy and sharp, but with a soft heart - and his duet with Charlie on I’m Not My Father’s Son is the highlight of the opening half along with Bowman’s The History Of The Wrong Guys as it dawns on her she has a crush on her boss. Bowman’s performance is also a joy to watch - she sits at th very heart of this show.

With a songbook by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein, Kinky Boots is a great feel-good musical. As the cast took their bows, a voice behind me repeated “I’m buzzing! I’m buzzing!”

It’ll be interesting to see how Radebe develops as a stage performer from here - he has class and style - but this is a more than a decent start.

> Kinky Boots: The Musical is at the Edinburgh Playhouse until Saturday. Tickets here.