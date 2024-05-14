Kirkcaldy actor lands new role in new adventure show coming to Fife theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kirkcaldy actor Kirsty Strachan has been cast in a new touring show which is coming to a Fife theatre later this summer.

She joins the three-strong team on stage for Sho and the Demons of the Deep - a visual adventure story for family audiences from Independent Arts Projects (IAP) in association with National Theatre of Scotland. Along with Itxaso Moreno, and Rebecca Wilkie they will take on all the characters in this new show, written by Zoë Bullock, adapted from the work by Annouchka Gravel Galouchko and directed by Shilpa T-Hyland

Zoe said: "Shō and the Demons of the Deep is a hopeful, joyous show about how we can work together to confront what scares us. It's based on a beautiful picture book, and we've worked hard to do that justice and make something magical. Creating it with a wonderful team and the support of the NTS has been an absolute pleasure, and I can't wait to share the story with people across Scotland."

