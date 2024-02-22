Kirkcaldy Gilbert and Sullivan Society to mark its 85th anniversary with new production of The Mikado

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kirkcaldy Gilbert and Sullivan Society turns 85 this year, having been formed in 1939 just six months before World War II broke out.

The conflict put everything on hold until 1945/46, and the society managed to perform their first fully costumed show – The Gondoliers – in March 1950 in Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Halls.

Since then, the society has presented a show annually, except for in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Three very cheeky Little Maids from Kirkcaldy Gilbert and Sullivan's production of The Mikado. From left, Louise Gibson (Pitti - Sing), Eliza Twaddle (Yum-Yum) and Melissa Gibson (Peep-Bo). (Pic: Sartorial Pictures)

The lengthy closure of the Adam Smith Theatre for refurbishment meant the company moved its performances of The Yeoman of the Guard and The Sorcerer in 2022 and 2023 to the Lang Toun’s Old Kirk.

However, they are back on stage at their Adam Smith home in a few weeks for their 2024 production of The Mikado, which runs from Thursday, March 7 to Saturday, March 9.

A spokesperson for the company said: “The society is looking forward enormously to returning to the Adam Smith Theatre. Full of well-known songs and the usual fun and frolics, it will be a show not to be missed, especially with director Robin Ozog’s flair and keen eye bringing out the best of both principals and chorus.

"Robert Gardner and Douglas Clark, our rehearsal accompanists/singing coaches, have spent weeks patiently fine tuning a strong cast of over 40 voices, and with MD John Howden in charge of the baton and a 16 strong orchestra we can guarantee a splendid sound.

Robin Ozog (Ko-Ko) vowing his love for the blood thirsty Katisha (Frances Taylor). (pic: Sartorial Pictures)

"We are sure that our return to the Adam Smith Theatre will be a ‘jolly good show’.

The Mikado is perhaps the most popular of the light operas with songs including ‘A Wandering Minstrel I’, ‘The Sun Whose Rays are All Ablaze’ and ‘Three Little Maids’.

Audiences can enjoy the production on the Thursday and Friday evenings at 7.30pm and on the Saturday in a matinee at 4pm.