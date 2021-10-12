Kirkcaldy group launches Gallery of Ideas to bring town centre buildings back into use

Love Oor Lang Toun will be at the Artisan Market each Friday for the rest of October to get the public’s feedback - and hear what they want to see happen to the High Street’s gap sites and empty buildings which have been scars on the landscape for many years.

The sessions mark the start of the latest public engagement as part of ‘The Future Is Now’ project.

LOLT, a community organisation, wants to tackle the gap sites and work with architects who specialise in town centre regeneration.

Kirkcaldy could learn from Altrincham which transformed its old market hall and is now a place to eat, as well as browse stalls filled with local creatives.

Its aim is to identify how these sites can be repurposed and brought back to life for the benefit of all.

Cara Forrester, who chairs the board, said: “This isn’t just about us telling the community what our ambitions are.

“We want to involve the local community in our plans and put them at the heart of what we are doing.

“We’ve already heard ideas from our various events and participation in other events too. We want to continue to work together with the people in the town to gather ideas for how we can further improve our town centre.

Altrincham, near Manchester, has transformed its town centre - can Kirkcaldy be inspired by the north-west town?

“We can all play a part in what comes next and write the next chapter for Kirkcaldy. ”

Five sites have been identified.

They include the former Clydesdale and RBS banks, plus the M&S store which is currently being used a mass COVID vaccine centre.

LOLT believes developing plans to improve these sites is step one towards an ambitious but realistic project to shape the future of the town centre.

The Gallery Of Ideas features images of how the buildings could be brought back into use.

LOLT wants people to vote for their favourites - and also submit their own photos.

Katie Carruthers, communications and engagement officer said: “The Gallery of Ideas will help to shape the project and anyone can go online and vote for their favourite pictures.

“If you have been somewhere and thought "wouldn't that be great in Kirkcaldy", now is your opportunity to share the idea and get involved.

