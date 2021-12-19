Kirkcaldy panto cancels all shows until Christmas after second positive COVID test

The devastating news was confirmed this afternoon.

Hosted at Kirkcaldy Kings Theatre on the Esplanade, the panto will be shut down until “at least” December 27 – but the producers are determined to return and complete their run which is scheduled to continue into the New Year.

The show – dubbed Scotland’s smallest panto with a cast of just five – had opened at the start of the month to a great response, but it has become the latest show to be hit by rising cases.

The cast of Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty

The venue described the announcement as “the saddest of days.”

In a statement, it said: “A second member of our Wee Sleeping Beauty company has tested positive for Covid19, and we have absolutely no option but to shut the production down until at least December 27.

We cannot tell you how dreadful we feel telling you - our wonderful audience - who have supported our wee show from the very start, this news, and know how very disappointed you will all be.

However, we know you will understand that our priority now must be to keep everyone safe.”

The organisers now face the task of contacting ticket holders to outline the options going forward.

It has asked people to be patient.

But the panto team is committed to the curtain going back up as soon ass it is safe to do so.

Its statement added: “We are determined to resume performances as soon as we possibly can so watch this space!

"The whole "Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty" company and everyone at the Kings hope you all stay safe and well this Christmas and thank you for your patience and understanding.

“We will be back! Oh Yes We Will!”

