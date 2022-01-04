Kirkcaldy panto plans to raise curtain for shows after festive shutdown

Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty has been kept off the stage at the Kings Theatre since mid December after positive COVID tests halted the nightly shows.

It had planned a six-week run through the New Year into this week, but the impact of the virus was then followed by tight new Scottish Government rules on numbers allowed at indoor events which remain in place until January 16.

The cast of Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty

In order to maintain the social distancing required, the venue would have to cut its audience of 100 by two-thirds.

In an update posted on its Facebook page, the Kings is now looking at re-starting performances on January 17 to accommodate as many ticket holders as possible.

The show, which features a five-strong cast led by panto legend Billy Mack, opened at the start of the month and was an instant hit with audiences.

The venue said bringing it back this month would be “a big task for a small team.”

Its statement added: “We know it may not be suitable for everybody to reschedule. We apologise for the continued inconvenience caused by these guidelines.”

The team at the Kings is now contacting people with possible new dates and other options if they are not suitable.

It will also be waiting on the latest update from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on whether she will lift the current restrictions brought in for ‘at least three weeks’ from Boxing Day which are due to expire on January 16.

