Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty II has been a huge hit with audiences at the Kings Live Lounge on The Esplanade.

Billed as Scotland’s smallest panto with a cast of just five, it is well into its festive run and continues into January.

The final performance on January 15 will be sponsored by Nourish with the organisation distributing tickets to the show.

Nourish had planned a similar tie-up with the panto last year only for the run to cut short when the omicron COVID variant saw venues closed.

John Murray, who chairs the Kings Live Lounge trust, said: “Dame Beveridge Park played by the legendary Billy Mack has been outstanding this year according to his many fans who have posted on social media.”

