Kirkcaldy panto: Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty, sheer enjoyment from start to finish

The overwhelming reaction of folk leaving Kirkcaldy’s Kings Theatre after seeing Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty has been incredibly positive.

From the opening night onwards, audiences - young and old - have left with smiles on their faces.

The show may only have a five strong cast, and be small in terms of scale, but it is packed with every traditional element you expect from a panto.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty at Kirkcaldy's Kings Theatre (Pic: Fife Free Press)

And it is huge fun.

Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty is rooted in local references from start to finish.

All five of the cast play their parts to the hilt to deliver this wee panto with a huge heart - and they use every part of this tiny room which feels as magical as stepping into any grand theatre.

A look inside the room hosting Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty (Pic: Fife Free Press)

You can expect grand dame Billy Mack to brush past you as he exits through one door while villain, Lady Bank, played with the utmost relish by Kirsty Strachan, sweeps in through another.

Tapping into the new Scottish football anthem of ‘Yes Sir I Can Boogie’ gets everyone involved, and there are plenty of opportunities to boo and get involved throughout.

Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty is a hugely important show for many different reasons.

It keeps panto alive while the Adam Smith Theatre is closed for a refurb, but it also brings many people into the Kings for the very first time.

Sarah Brown and Robin McKenzie on stage (Pic: Fife Free Press)

It is a venue with huge potential - and scope to grow too.

The work that has gone in behind the scenes has been immense - a place the town forgot about for far too long is now back, and looking better than ever.

The ambition behind staging this full panto run is mirrored by the team at the very heart of the venue as they looks ahead to 2022.

It’s maybe wrong to bill this is a wee panto - or panteenie - when, in fact, it is a big show.

And it is sheer enjoyment from start to finish.

Christmas isn’t Christmas without a panto - and this year you have something very special on your doorstep.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.