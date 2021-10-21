Kirkcaldy theatre company set to return to stage after almost two years

KAOS members rehearse for their first performance in almost two years.

The local theatre company will be staging their own local production of Music Theatre International’s ‘All Together Now!’ with performances on Saturday, November 13 and Sunday, November 14.

That weekend, KAOS will be joining thousands of theatrical organisations in producing their version of the musical revue in what Music Theatre International are billing as a global event celebrating local theatre.

Pre-pandemic the company would have usually staged its productions in the Adam Smith Theatre, but with it currently closed for renovations, the venue for these four performances will be Kirkcaldy’s Old Kirk.

Performances will take place on the Saturday at 5pm and 7.30pm and the following day at 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

Members are delighted to be able to get back on stage and perform to an audience after the forced break due to Covid-19.

Cathy Endeacott, president, said: “We are incredibly excited to celebrate the return of live musical theatre with MTI’s All Together Now!.

"The past year has been a challenging time for KAOS.

"We look forward to welcoming our audiences back for this wonderful revue.”

The brand new musical revue, All Together Now! features a fantastic selection of songs from shows including Les Misérables, Matilda, Hairspray, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Once on This Island, Little Shop of Horrors, Mamma Mia! and many more.

Drew Cohen, Music Theatre International’s president and CEO, said: “All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians.

"The revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy.

"Our goal with this worldwide event is for organisations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre.”

Tickets are £10 and are availale from www.ticketsource.co.uk/kirkcaldy-amateur-operatic-society or from Sally Haldane on 01592 872459 or email [email protected]

