Kirkcaldy venue unveils five shows in ten days

The last “Tea and Tunes” afternoon for this year welcomes award-winning duo Roo Geddes and Neil Sutcliffe to play accordion and fiddle for their St. Andrew’s Day audience on Wednesday, November 30 at 2.30pm.

There will be Scottish music in honour of the day, including some brand new arrangements in their signature style, blending folk, jazz and classical music.

Based in Glasgow, Roo and Neil explore the ways in which music can evoke senses of place and community.

Roo Geddes and Neil Sutcliffe perform at the Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy

Live Music Now Scotland brings them here to Kirkcaldy, with the chance to meet and chat with Roo and Neil over a cup of tea or coffee and a cake after the hour’s music, in a relaxed atmosphere, dementia-friendly and baby-friendly too.

The East Fife Male Voice Choir returns for its annual concert on Friday, December 2 at 7:00pm. Tickets cost £10 at the door on the night.

The Kirk’s own drama group, the Auld Kirk Players, presents its latest comedy murder mystery, Sleighed To Death.

Written by by Peter Gordon, it features the aptly-named Inspector Pratt in a Christmas comedy with all the usual members of the group, and some relatively new ones, taking part. Laughs and enjoyment are assured.

There are performances on Friday and Saturday, December 2-3 plus a Saturday matinee at 2:30pm. Tickets cost £10 at the door before a performance.

In February 2020, Kirkcaldy Civic Society was looking forward to hearing a talk from Joe Fitzpatrick, director and trustee of Falkland Stewardship Trust, about the community archaeological dig on Falkland Hill, also known as East Lomond. His COVID-cancelled talk finally goes ahead on Tuesday, December 6 at 2:00 pm, when he will update with exciting news of the latest discoveries. Entry is free and the talk is followed by refreshments.

On Wednesday, December 7, at 7.30pm Kirkcaldy Music Society will fill the air with the sound of Pure Brass - a young exciting quintet with a wide repertoire. Tickets for this top-class concert cost £14 at the Old Kirk door on the night.