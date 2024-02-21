Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre set to entertain audiences with Sister Act

Members of Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre (KYMT) in rehearsals for their latest production Sister Act. (Pic: submitted)

Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre (KYMT) will stage its production of Sister Act at the newly refurbished theatre from Thursday, February 22 to Saturday, February 24.

The production is based on the 1992 musical film of the same name starring Whoopi Goldberg. It tells the story of disco singer Deloris Van Cartier who enters witness protection in a convent.

Disguised as a nun she finds herself at odds with the rigid lifestyle and the uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community, but in doing so, she blows her cover.

Cast members, who are all in high school, will perform at the Adam Smith Theatre from Thursday, February 22 to Saturday, February 24.

The young cast, who are all at high school, are excited to be back on stage at the Bennochy Road venue.

Last year, while the theatre was closed for refurbishment they took their production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat to Kirkcaldy’s Old Kirk. But now they are back ‘home’ for their latest stage show.

KYMT are running their performances with two casts. They are, on Thursday and Saturday evening: Deloris Van Cartier – Emma Patterson; Mother Superior – Sophie Fenelon; Sister Mary Robert – Calypso Barclay; Sister Mary Patrick – Poppy Quigley; Sister Mary Lazarus – Aimee Busher; Sister Mary Martin-of-Tours – Amber Fenelon; Sister Mary Theresa – Ruby Boyd. And on Friday evening and the Saturday matinee: Deloris Van Cartier – Lucy Gathercole; Mother Superior – Emma Balfour; Sister Mary Robert – Lorelle Brodie; Sister Mary Patrick – Beth Aitken; Sister Mary Lazarus – Louise Balfour; Sister Mary Martin-of-Tours – Lila Woods; Sister Mary Theresa – Ruby McIlhatton. Same for all performances: Monsignor O’Hara – Joseph Paton; Curtis – Euan Brown; Eddie – Emile Hastie; TJ – Ewan Maguire; Joey – Mylo Richardson; Pablo – Alex Tanco; Michelle – Gracie Leishman and Tina – Lauren Hay.

Sister Act runs nightly at the Adam Smith from Thursday, February 22 to Saturday, February 24. There is also a 2.30pm matinee performance on Saturday.