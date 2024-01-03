Kirkcaldy Youth Musical Theatre to return to Adam Smith Theatre with production of major 90s musical
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kirkcaldy Youth Musical Theatre presents its production of Sister Act, based on the 1992 musical film of the same name. The show will run for three nights at the Adam Smith Theatre between Thursday, February 22 and Saturday, February 24. The Saturday also includes a 2.30pm matinee. Tickets can be purchased for £15 at https://www.onfife.com/event/sister-act-ah79/
The show tells the story of disco singer Deloris Van Cartier, who enters witness protection in a convent. With her cover soon blown, she must take steps to protect her new identity.
Kirkcaldy Youth Musical Theatre has been putting shows on for more than 60 years and is one of the oldest theatre groups in Scotland. It is a group for anyone of high school age with no audition required to join.