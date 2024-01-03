Kirkcaldy Youth Musical Theatre to return to Adam Smith Theatre with production of major 90s musical

A Kirkcaldy musical theatre group will return to the Adam Smith Theatre stage as it brings a much loved show to the Lang Toun in February.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kirkcaldy Youth Musical Theatre presents its production of Sister Act, based on the 1992 musical film of the same name. The show will run for three nights at the Adam Smith Theatre between Thursday, February 22 and Saturday, February 24. The Saturday also includes a 2.30pm matinee. Tickets can be purchased for £15 at https://www.onfife.com/event/sister-act-ah79/

The show tells the story of disco singer Deloris Van Cartier, who enters witness protection in a convent. With her cover soon blown, she must take steps to protect her new identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad