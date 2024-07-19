Ladyboys of Bangkok return to Fife theatre – this is how to get tickets

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 19th Jul 2024, 10:40 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2024, 10:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Ladyboys of Bangkok are back in Fife for their annual visit this month.

The 25th anniversary show comes to the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy from July 30 to August 1. Ticket info at onfife.com

The show has become part of the theatre’s calendar over the years, and become a huge hit with audiences. This new production has a glamorous cast of 16, with more glitz and star-spangled sassiness than you can squeeze into any of your party nights out!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Packed with the biggest floor fillers from your favourite music superstars, performed by the biggest showbiz divas in the world. The Lady Boys of Bangkok is where London’s West End meets Hollywood and Broadway every night of the week.

Related topics:FifeWest EndKirkcaldyLondonHollywood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice