Ladyboys of Bangkok return to Fife theatre – this is how to get tickets
The Ladyboys of Bangkok are back in Fife for their annual visit this month.
The 25th anniversary show comes to the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy from July 30 to August 1. Ticket info at onfife.com
The show has become part of the theatre’s calendar over the years, and become a huge hit with audiences. This new production has a glamorous cast of 16, with more glitz and star-spangled sassiness than you can squeeze into any of your party nights out!
