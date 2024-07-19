Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ladyboys of Bangkok are back in Fife for their annual visit this month.

The 25th anniversary show comes to the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy from July 30 to August 1. Ticket info at onfife.com

The show has become part of the theatre’s calendar over the years, and become a huge hit with audiences. This new production has a glamorous cast of 16, with more glitz and star-spangled sassiness than you can squeeze into any of your party nights out!

Packed with the biggest floor fillers from your favourite music superstars, performed by the biggest showbiz divas in the world. The Lady Boys of Bangkok is where London’s West End meets Hollywood and Broadway every night of the week.