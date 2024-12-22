Lochgelly Band and The Snowman: perfect combination for a feel good festive show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Take a screening of The Snowman, add a soundtrack performed by a brass band. End result - a wonderfully festive afternoon at Lochgelly Centre.

Saturday’s matinee performance by Lochgelly Band attracted a full house, and it was simply fabulous . There are many shows around Christmas, but you’ll be hard pressed to find one as infused with the festive spirit.

The idea of combining a movie with a live orchestra or band isn’t new - Love Actually sells out the Usher Hall in Edinburgh every year around this time - but there is something special about the combination which adds a whole new dimension to the screening. This was a first for Lochgelly Band, and they are on to something here.This could easily become an annual event - and a new tradition - judging by the response from the family audience.

The first half saw new arrangements of much loved Christmas carols, culminating with a fantastic bit of audience interaction for the 12 Days Of Christmas which had everyone up and out of their seats. Repeatedly!

Lochgelly Band on stage for The Snowman (Pic: Cath Ruane)

The second half belonged to The Snowman. Raymond Briggs’ classic animation has timeless appeal.

It’s such a simple story, beautifully told - one which appeals to all ages as it follows the journey of a small boy and his snowman which comes to life and takes him on an adventure.

Watching the wordless film unfold over half an hour with a perfect score from the band was wonderful, and the theatre setting, complete with stars and snowflakes projected on to the wall made for the perfect setting.

All credit to the musicians who created the perfect family event for Christmas. Here’s to next year!