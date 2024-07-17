Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It truly is a phenomenon - one that had admittedly passed me by until this week.

The superlatives that adorn Lord Of The Dance: A Lifetime Of Standing Ovations come as fast as the legs which disappear in a blur in razor-sharp, hi tempo dance routines.

Sixty million people have seen it in more than 1000 venues across 60 countries, and the appetite for this show clearly isn’t diminishing if the opening night at the Playhouse Theatre in Edinburgh is anything to go by. One person behind us was whooping even before the show had started, while the woman next to her needed help to pick her jaw off the floor judging by her ‘oh wow’ comment as we reached the grand finale.

It’s a celebration of Irish dance, and its creator, Michael Flatley who is everywhere in this show - except on stage.

The cast of Lord Of The Dance (Pic: Brian Doherty)

His story forms the backdrop of the opening rock-star style video, and he leads the finale as the dancers synchronise perfectly with his performers on the giant stage-wide screens.

The jump from Riverdance to Lord Of The Dance may not be huge, but this juggernaut of jigging is still in top gear. You can only marvel at the skill, precision and style of the dancers, and the slick choreography that has the audience whopping with delight at some of the routines. Matthew Smith, the current Lord Of The Dance, knows how to work an audience too - they are good, and they know it.

There is a story - of sorts - as the good lord fights the evil dark lord from taking over Planet Ireland, guided by a little spirit who is armed with nothing more than a sparkly recorder and boundless enthusiasm.

Add in some haunting songs - partly designed, I guess, to let the dancers catch their breath back stage - some gentle humour, and you have the ingredients for a show that delivers exactly what its audiences want, and, it’s clear they are anything but first timers too.

The ‘lifetime of standing ovations’ tag is interesting - it’s a marketing slogan writ large across the screens as the finale beckons. I did wonder if the audience was indeed going to rise, or do that most Edinburgh thing of just sitting back and politely applauding.

But, of course it did - like a slow wave which started from the corner of the front row. The cast deserved it, for sure, This is a demanding show which sets high standards.

Of course, there was time for one more chorus of ‘Lord Of The Dance’ and a few more bows before the lights came up, and many fans will be back to see it again on this tour, but – rather like The Mousetrap – one show is enough for me.

> Lord Of The Dance: A Lifetime Of Standing Ovations is at the Edinburgh Playhouse on Thursday, July 18. Few remaining tickets left here