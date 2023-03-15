News you can trust since 1871
Love Island star Iain Stirling unveils gig at Fife theatre

The comedian who is the voice of hit show Love Island is bringing his new tour to a Fife theatre.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 15th Mar 2023, 17:06 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 17:06 GMT

Iain Stirling has unveiled a gig at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on April 5, 2024 - but tickets go on sale this week.

The Scots born stand up is touring his new show, Relevant, across the UK.

He became the narrator of Love Island in 2015 - within three years it was the most watched show on ITV2. As of 2020, it was the most watched TV show among its target audience of 16-34 year-olds

(Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Tickets for Iain’s Fife show go on sale online at 10:00am on Thursday (March 16) and from 11:00am from the venue’s box office which is in the Kingsgate Shopping Centre.

More info at www.ticketmaster.co.uk/search?q=Iain+Stirling%2C+Alhambra

