Love Island star Iain Stirling unveils gig at Fife theatre

Iain Stirling has unveiled a gig at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on April 5, 2024 - but tickets go on sale this week.

The Scots born stand up is touring his new show, Relevant, across the UK.

He became the narrator of Love Island in 2015 - within three years it was the most watched show on ITV2. As of 2020, it was the most watched TV show among its target audience of 16-34 year-olds

Tickets for Iain’s Fife show go on sale online at 10:00am on Thursday (March 16) and from 11:00am from the venue’s box office which is in the Kingsgate Shopping Centre.