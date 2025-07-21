Lulu joins youngsters at Fife summer theatre school for special rendition of Shout

Legendary Scots star Lulu brought some stardust to a summer theatre school in Fife last week.

The singer spent at hour with the youngsters at the Alhambra Theatre’s annual programme before going on stage to perform in front of a full house.

Lulu let the youngsters listen to her sound check, and even had a ’Shout’ singing competition by splitting them into two groups to belt out her classic hit. A couple of the summer school members also joined her on stage during the visit.

Over 100 youngsters enjoyed a full two weeks at the summer camp which has run since 2011, and is led by industry professionals. They learn lyrics and routines from some of the biggest musicals currently hitting the West End and Broadway, alongside some of the tunes from the biggest pop stars of the moment – Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift to name a few.

Lulu surrounded by youngsters at the Alhambra Theatre's summer school camp (Pic: Submitted)

The experience culminates in a dazzling performance on the Alhambra stage on Saturday, July 26, when friends and family will be invited to come along and observe the skills their budding actors have learned.

Previous alumni have gone on to professional roles within the theatre and entertainment industry, including Holly Wilson, a professional dancer in the Alhambra panto for many years running. Aaron McGregor, who recently won the prestigious West End Calling competition, attended the Alhambra Summer School as a primary pupil, and Lauren Conroy has TV credits, including Shetland, and recently played a lead role as Zoe Murphy in the UK tour of Dear Evan Hansen.

This year’s summer theatre experience was the most popular yet, with a waiting list in place from Easter, as uptake was earlier and exceeded that of previous years, a testament to the quality of the teaching offered by Alhambra.

A representative for the Alhambra Trust said: “We’re immensely proud of our summer theatre experience and its focus on introducing young people to the arts. We have been nurturing and developing local talent in Dunfermline and West Fife for the last 14 years, and it's one of the highlights of our year to welcome these budding performers to the Alhambra.”