Mairi Campbell brings hit Edinburgh Fringe show to Fife venue
She is touring Living Stone across Scotland this autumn, and comes to the Byre Theatre, St Andrews, on September 27.
The show begins with the discovery of a 400 million year-old millstone on Mairi’s great-grandmother’s croft on the isle of Lismore. This stone sits alongside Mairi on stage as she explores its stories and mysteries, the images she finds within it and some of the 100 drawings she made of it.
Living Stone is billed as a distinctive blend of live music, song and viola as well as striking visual art, creating a rich, multi-sensory experience highlighting the mystery and beauty of everyday life.
A very personal show for Mairi - a six-time Scots Trad Music Awards winner who was inducted into the prestigious Scottish Traditional Music Hall of fame and whose version of Auld Lang Syne was featured in the hit Sex and the City movie - Living Stone reflects on Scottish life and community, both ancient and modern.
Ticket details from byretheatre.com