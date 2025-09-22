Man’s Best Friend, Adam Smith Theatre: moving and funny one man play rich with characters

There is so much more to this fantastic one-man show than just dogs.

Jordan Young gives a fabulous performance as he brings to life every single character in this story of loss and loneliness which is moving and also incredibly funny.

Man’s Best Friend started out as part of the ‘Play, Pie And Pint’ programme - a superb lunchtime theatre programme which showcases new work - and gone on to enjoy outstanding reviews on this tour, which came to Kirkcaldy on Saturday.

Young plays Ronnie, a dog walker who starts walking his neighbours dogs during lockdown. He guides us through the stories of his neighbours and their pets, and his encounter with professional dog walkers, bringing all of them - two legged and four legged - vividly to life with much humour.

Jordan Young stars in Man's Best Friend (Pic: Mihaela Bodlovic)

But as this play develops, it becomes much more than the escapades of a dog walker. We learn more about Ronnie, his past and how he is dealing with life and loss, and the loneliness that it brings.

When one of the five dogs he walks bolts out of the car, it triggers a journey into darker times, and, piece by piece we learn more about Ronnie. Slowly the humour and madcap daftness of a dog chase gives way to something much more profound. Young handles it all quite brilliantly, and his performance is perfectly staged y Becky Minto’s set which pits his home - represented by an armchair - the middle of a circular walkway which doubles as the park and forest he travels every day.

Maxwell’s script is filled with colour, warmth and kindness, all set during the uncertainty and isolation of the pandemic. He has created a play that is both funny and moving.