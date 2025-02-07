March date for Kirkcaldy Gilbert and Sullivan Society's production of Ruddigore

Kirkcaldy Gilbert and Sullivan Society are set to tread the boards again at the Adam Smith Theatre next month.

The company will stage three performances of Ruddigore – also known as The Witch’s Curse – at the Bennochy Road venue from Thursday, March 6 to Saturday, March 8.

This latest production follows on from their performances of Mikado last year, and although Ruddigore is a less well known show, it contains some fabulous music along with the usual twists and turns.

The Bad Baronets of Ruddigore have been cursed ever since Sir Rupert Murgatroyd had a poor woman burned at the stake for witchcraft. They have been doomed ever since and condemned to carry out an evil deed each day.

Sir Ruthven Murgatroyd (Michael Mc Farlane) being tormented by some of his ghostly ancestors during rehearsals for KGASS' production of Ruddigore.

Sir Ruthven Murgatroyd, the next hereditary Baronet, has gone into hiding to avoid the curse, and is living in a village somewhere on the coast of Fife. He has fallen in love with a local girl, Rose Maybud.

His prospects are ruined when his foster brother, Dick, betrays him to Sir Despard. Poor Ruthven is forced to assume the title, and this is further enforced by a portrait gallery of ghostly ancestors who appear from the mists of time.

Intertwined with the story is a local troupe of professional bridesmaids who are desperate for a wedding or two to take place. Will the wedding bells ring? You’ll have to go along and find out.

John Howden, musical director for KGASS, spoke of Ruddigore’s wonderful ‘ghost scene’. He said: “Some of this scene was deleted years ago to try to speed up the action, and the question is whether to re-insert this music to make an authentic production.

Some ghosts emerging from their Purgatory into the Old Kirk Graveyard, from left Graham Brown, Richard Rawcliffe and Alan Woolley (the headless one).

"In the original show the ghosts were brought back to life but in the 1920s revival the male chorus came back.”

John wasn’t keen to reveal what will happen in this latest production.

KGASS director, Robin Ozog, said: “Ruddigore is one of the Gilbert and Sullivan lesser well-known works, which is a great pity as it contains a multitude of tremendous songs such as the Madrigal in the Act One finale, and it is full of Gilbert’s outrageous wit.

"Ruddigore is a love story, a love triangle and has an eerie, but funny, ghost scene when all the past Bad Baronets come out from their picture frames and step into the world once more to question and torment the present Sir Ruthven Murgatroyd who has been hiding under the guise of Robin Oakapple, a peasant farmer.

Sir Despard Murgatroyd (Tom Kelman), and Mad Margaret (Caroline Warburton).

"As with all G&S Operettas there is bound to be a happy ending.

"The chorus and principals have been working hard and the show is ready for final rehearsals before opening night on Thursday, March 6. Please come along to support us, you won’t be disappointed.”

Repetiteurs Robert Gardner and Douglas Clark have been accompanying the group tirelessly at rehearsals and with John Howden in charge of the baton and an 18-strong orchestra, combined wtih Robin Ozog’s flair and keen eye to bring out the best of both principals and chorus, it looks set to be a splendid show.

Performances takes place at 7.30pm on Thursday, March 6 and Friday, March 7 and at 4pm on Saturday, March 8.

Tickets are available from the society’s box office on 07870 901606, or from the theatre box office on 01592 583302 or www.onfife.com