Markinch Amateur Operatic Society hits the stage with 'Anything Goes'

With a great selection of timeless Cole Porter songs such as I Get A Kick Out Of You, You’re The Top, and the title song, the talented ensemble from Markinch Amateur Operatic Society (MAOS), follow the success of last year’s performances of Mel Brooks’ The Producers with a big production of Anything Goes.

It opened on Tuesday night in Markinch Town Hall where Michael McClean took time to tell us how excited the cast are about this great show and not least because of the wonderful score which will be played by live musicians on each night.

Written as a collaboration between Guy Bolton and P G Wodehouse, the story involves an ocean liner heading from New York to London where Billy Crocker (played by Michael) is a stowaway in love with an heiress called Hope Harcourt, played by Brogan Orkney.

Now she is engaged to Sir Evelyn Oakleigh (Logan Booth), so nightclub singer Reno Sweeney (Ann-Marie Miller) and Moonface Martin (Craig Spence), collaborate to help Billy win over Hope on board the SS American on its way across the Atlantic.

The cast of Anything Goes in rehearsals (Pic: Submitted)

Director for this production is Nigel Orkney, and choreography is devised by Carol Sinclair with Gillian Haycock arranging the music as Musical Director. Michael told us the company have a team of new members this year and rehearsals started back in October 2024 and has accelerated to three times a week recently as they headed towards show week. The enthusiasm and dedication from both the performers and the volunteers who help run the show nights from this group all help keep local theatre alive in Fife.

Anything Goes runs until Saturday with just five shows only at Markinch Town Hall until March 22 at 7:15PM nightly, tickets from MAOS or ticketsource.co.uk