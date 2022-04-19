Matt Willis from Busted on stage as Waitress finally hits the Playhouse

A good time romantic comedy and already a smash hit from previous reviews, the show stars Chelsea Halfpenny as Jenna whom you may know from Casualty or Biker Grove and more recently in 9 To 5 musical in the West End.

The other waitresses are Wendy Mae Brown as Becky and Evelyn Hoskins as Dawn.

Dr Pomatter is played by Matt Willis who as an original member of Busted had four number one singles, two platinum albums and four million album sales to date.

Waitres (Pic: Johan Persson)

In recent times he has toured with Footloose The Musical and played the West End stage in Wicked and A Christmas Carol.

Based on the 2007 movie written by Adrienne Shelly the strength of the stage version owes so much to the songs written by Grammy winner Sara Bareilles and thus completing a rare all-woman production team.

It first came to the stage in August 2015 in Massachusetts before opening on Broadway a year later. West End debut at the Adelphi was 2019 and a post-lockdown revival on Broadway in September 2021 saw Sara herself play Jenna for a limited engagement and the first to open after to all the enforced closures.

What’s Inside: Songs From Waitress became her fifth Top Ten album in the US. She first came to prominence with her debut album Little Voice which had the single Love Song and a No 1 hit in 22 countries.

Currently she is a producer with Apple to make a 10-episode series with her music and called Little Voice as well.

The story surrounds waitress & master pie maker Jenna Hunterson from Joes Diner in an abusive relationship with her husband Earl (Tamlyn Henderson).

She begins an affair with her doctor before entering a pie making contest to see her out of her troubles. Meantime she has all the support and kindness from her fellow waitresses Becky and Dawn to conclude that laughter and friendship can overcome all the hardships of a loveless marriage.