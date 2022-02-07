Meat Loaf: Bat Out Of Hell the musical roars into Edinburgh Playhouse

I first encountered his music with the single You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night) and playing this at our rock discos and on radio.

By the time of his Old Grey Whistle Test live appearance we were all hooked witnessing Paradise By The Dashboard Light performed like an opera in one song.

The music of Jim Steinman was the key and those songs formed part of the story for Bat Out Of Hell The Musical which oQened at the Manchester Opera House in 2017.

Bat Out Of Hell hits the stage of the Playhouse Theatre in Edinburgh this week

Moving to London Coliseum in June that year they would move to Toronto before a triumphant return to the West End at the Dominion in 2018.

To find out about the UK tour I spoke to James Lowrie from Glasgow who plays Denym on stage.

I asked him if he had any goosebump moments observing and participating whereupon he told of the moment in song with lead Strat (played by Glenn Adamson) sings to his leading lady Raven (Martha Kirby) with her parents there.

James Chisholm and Killian Thomas-Leferve on stage in Bat Out Of Hell

The movements and acting complement the great vocals on Its All Coming Back To Me Now. What a show to be part of and James’ audition was due to a self-tape just as he was graduating at the Guildford School Of Acting then was called back to workshop the scenes and the final audition was for the dance workshop on a blistering hot day in a cellar in Fulham where they did the opening All Revved Up With No Place To Go.

He was delighted to get the call and this tour will bring in Aberdeen, Blackpool, Dublin, Belfast and Liverpool ending up on November 5.

The story is based on Peter Pan where our hero Strat will not grow old but falls for Raven the daughter of Falco & Sloane.

Strat leads a rebellious faction against Falco and with Raven in the middle there will friction all round.

Add to this the wonderful rock score of Dead Ringer For Love, Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad, Rock And Roll Dreams Come Through and the big 13-minute climactic finish of I Will Do Anything For Love plus the outstanding choreography then you can appreciate the love for this production.

James credited his band led by Robert Emery giving a real concert feel to the show. Bat Out Of Hell The Musical plays Edinburgh Playhouse until February 19.

