Mike Clerk and Davey Horne return gig at Adam Smith Theatre with full line-up

The last time Mike Clerk and Davey Horne took to the Adam Smith Theatre they were unsure of the response, and I was glad to write about it and feature on radio while helping promote enterprising local musicians.

Joining the boys on stage were Niamh Corkey, Dunfermline singer songwriter Lori J and Jamie Watson from Big Country. Over 300 went along to the extent that they could not wait to repeat the success with a further theatre appearance this year and having featured the best in local musicians the duo plan to extend the welcome further this time around.

Lori J will return along with local hero DOVV with a full band and joining them will be Rex Roulette.

Rex is a guitarist and producer hailing from Birmingham, who more recently produced and cowrote with international success Bob Vylan, as well as graced the stage on guitar globally for the likes of The Eagles of Death Metal plus many more and will be guesting on guitar with Mike’s live band for the show after seeing the footage of last year’s event.

Mike Clerk and Davey Horne make a welcome return to the Adam Smith Theatre (Pic: Submitted)

“Pretty mental really” to quote Mike “I’ve always been a big fan of Rex’s work, and to have him perform with us in Kirkcaldy is nuts. I also can’t wait to see what fantastic hat he turns up in.”

DOVV has a growing following to the music and toured and collaborated with Kyle Falconer from the View. Very popular locally with shows at Harbour Bar, The King’s and a record launch at the Windsor.

Lori J Ritchie was just 17 when she launched her career after leaving Queen Anne High School Dunfermline. As a singer songwriter she opened for Tamanfaya at PJ Molloys then took to the big stage at Adam Smith Theatre with Davey and Mike. She was invited to join Kyle Falconer’s international La Sierra Casa workshop and looks forward to playing Kirkcaldy once again.

Tickets for this impressive line up from OnFife.com or the theatre direct and it all takes place this Saturday March 15.