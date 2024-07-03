Most Haunted’s ‘most terrifying journey of your life’ new stage show comes to Fife theatre

Hit TV programme Most Haunted is coming to a Fife theatre for a live show hosted by Yvette Fielding.

It takes to the stage of the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline on September 5.

Most Haunted is billed as the acclaimed world’s number one paranormal show, and its shows have a worldwide following. Ticket details are available at https://alhambradunfermline.com/

The stage show is hosted by Yvette with Karl Beattie and the Most Haunted team who will be taken on the “darkest, most terrifying journey of your life” as they present their all-time top ten scores including unseen video footage from haunted castles, manor houses, hospitals and prisons. Most Haunted Live will take the theatrical experience to a whole new level with audience members taken back to the Victorian age of séance and Ouija board and invited to conduct their very own ghostly investigation.

