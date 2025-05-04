Moulin Rouge, Edinburgh Playhouse*****: c’est magnifique! A joy from start to finish

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The buzz was evident even before the show started. A stage bathed in sumptuous reds and golds saw actors gradually appear, watch the audience, and make the occasion languid movement. It was beguiling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even before the curtain went up you were drawn into Moulin Rouge The Musical, and it was everything you hoped it would be - and more. Stylish, dazzling, uplifting, and utterly joyful from start to finish.

It may be a jukebox musical, but to call it that feels insulting. It takes the genre and sets the bar at a high level few other shows could even aim for, let alone hit. It has so many songs - or references to them - crammed into this show the musical credits take up a full two pages of the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You could try counting them, but I suspect you will quickly lose track as they come at you every few seconds in mash-up after mash-up, all delivered with gusto. Some muffled, muddy sound perhaps limited their impact early on, but when that cleared you got the full-on experience.

Moulin Rouge is at the Edinburgh Playhouse (Pic: Johan Persson)

The fact this was a world premier of the brand new touring musical added to the buzz as folk dressed up to the nines, and the theatre was packed to the rafters.

The glamour of 19th century Paris was brought vividly to life with rich red and gold lighting, stage sets that transported us back in time, and amazing features such as a giant windmill and elephant in the royal boxes.

As for the cast, well they simply sparkled; A love story and a tragedy, Moulin Rouge tells the story of the doomed romance between Satine, the undisputed star of the Moulin Rouge (superbly played by Verity Thompson), and penniless composer, Christian (Nate Landskroner). Their meeting comes as she is also set up with wealthy Duke (James Bryers) whose money is needed to save the club and avoid them all returning to the streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are all perfect in their roles, while Cameron Blakely stands out as Zidler who brings the showman front and centre while also bowing and scraping at the feet of those who can save his club.

Moulin Rouge is a feast for the senses (Pic: Johan Persson)

A razor sharp ensemble brings the spirit of Moulin Rouge and the bohemians - truth, beauty, freedom and love - vividly to life in a show packed with so many highlights. This is joyful, glorious entertainment fro start to finish. It’s also by far the biggest show to hit the stage at the Playhouse for some time; a feast for all to enjoy. c'est magnifique!

Moulin Rouge is at the Playhouse until June 14. Ticket details here