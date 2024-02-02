Music, comedy and theatre as OnFife unveils its spring programme for Kingdom venues

Catherine Rice and Ricky Tomlinson in Irish Annie's, which comes to the Adam Smith Theatre. (Pic: David Munn)

OnFife, the cultural charity which runs some of the Kingdom’s theatres, has unveiled a programme of upcoming events that’s big on music and mirth – and has something for all ages and tastes.

Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre has a fantastic line up to entertain local audiences following its refurbishment and it incorporates some well known names as well as local talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the show highlights for the spring season are TV star turned stand-up Gail Porter with her show Hung, Drawn and Portered (March 1) and TV and cinema star Ricky Tomlinson on stage in Irish Annie’s – a brand new musical play where singalong sheets are handed out pre-show to all attending (March 22).

Maisie Adam will be part of an evening of comedy at Carnegie Hall hosted by Gilded Balloon. (Pic: Steve Ullathorne)

The world-renowned Comedy String Quartet will also be in town for a performance of boundary bursting Graffiti Classics (March 14).

The Bennochy Road venue will also host three productions by local groups who are delighted to be back performing on the Adam Smith stage.

Kirkcaldy Youth Musical Theatre (KYMT) present Sister Act from February 22-24; Kirkcaldy Gilbert and Sullivan Society perform The Mikado from March 7-9 and Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society (KAOS) will stage Stephen Sondheim’s Company from April 25-27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the younger family members, the ‘oink-tastic’ family musical The Three Little Pigs will have an afternoon outing – including much audience participation – on April 6.

Gail Porter comes to the Adam Smith Theatre. (Pic: submitted)

There’s also a number of top tribute acts playing the venue too including Counterfeit Sixties showcasing great music from an unforgettable era (February 17) an the ultimate Celine Dion tribute, My Heart Will Go On (March 16).

Meanwhile, up the road in Glenrothes at Rothes Halls, highlights include a night to remember with snooker greats Stephen Hendry and John Higgins who go head to head in a Clash of the Titans (March 27).

Scottish legend Lulu has hand picked the venue for one of only two warm-up gigs ahead of her landmark 60th anniversary tour (April 6).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to comedy, Gary Meikle is back in Glenrothes with his new show No Refunds (February 10) and Jim Davidson will be Swimming Against the Tide on April 19.

Katie Markham will perform the hits of Adele in Someone Like You. (Pic: Joe Mullan)

Two popular musical acts make welcome returns – North Sea Gas (April 6) and The Fureys (April 11) – and there’s a host of tribute acts performing too. These include The Magic of Motown (February 24); George Michael in Fast Love (February 29) and Livewire (March 8).

Two local groups will also be performing at the Halls – Gama Youth with their version of Disney’s High School Musical from February 15-17 and Little Stars 24 featuring lower school pupils from Cheryl Crawford Dance Studios on March 2.

Comedy and music are on offer at Lochgelly Centre too, as well as a whole variety of shows from local performing arts groups, dance schools and Fife school pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While in Dunfermline at Carnegie Hall there are great gigs and gags galore.

The Fureys return to Rothes Halls. (Pic: submitted)

Highlights from the venue’s spring programme include An Audience with Sir Bradley Wiggins (April 18) and the Royal Marines Band Scotland who are performing a season of concerts with dates on February 18 and March 28.

Top tribute bands on the schedule include Absolute Elvis featuring Johnny Lee Memphis (March 15) and Someone Live You, a homage to the Adele songbook (April 20).

When it comes to comedy there are shows by Kieran Hodgson, star of Two Doors Down, (February 29) and Rosyth funny man Ross Leslie (April 6).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gilded Balloon hosts a night of stand-up on March 14 hosted by Jay Lafferty and featuring Eleanor Tiernan, Susan Riddell, Marc Jennings and Maisie Adam.