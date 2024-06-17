Musical Miracles and Matilda Jnr in two for one show from LADAMA Theatre School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty!” This not so naughty group of talented performers are the cast of LADAMA Theatre School, the youth company of Lochgelly and District Amateur Musical Association.

Their 2024 production is an exciting two in one spectacular, a first half revue show entitled Musical Miracles Showcase, followed by the incredibly popular Matilda Jnr. Tickets to see LADAMA Theatre School perform their Musical Miracles Showcase and Matilda Jnr at The Lochgelly Centre Theatre from Thursday June 20 to Saturday 22nd can be booked online www.onfife.com

Musical Miracles Showcase features songs from musicals both old and new, including Oliver, Jekyll and Hyde, Sunshine on Leith, Little Shop of Horrors, Oklahoma and The Greatest Showman. Matilda Jnr tells the story of the brave little girl who, deemed a nuisance by her parents, finds refuge in books and, when faced with the bullying of cruel headmistress Miss Trunchbull, discovers she has extraordinary powers, teaching her classmates and shy teacher Miss Honey important life lessons along the way.

The cast have been working hard to bring these two productions to fruition and rehearsals have been a fun mixture of singing, drama and dance, taught by a small passionate production team who strive to bring out the best in every performer.

Many of the company’s young people have been with the company since its inception in 2019. In fact, some of those youngsters have gone on to join the adult LADAMA Company, while some members have parents who have also joined the main company after seeing their children perform with the theatre school.