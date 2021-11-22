Financial problems meant the venue, which is owned by Fife Council, was temporarily forced to close back in 2013 with the loss of several jobs.

The University of St Andrews stepped in to take over the lease and re-open it as a theatre, educational resource, general arts venue and music centre.

Now it has emerged that the council and Scotland’s oldest university are on the verge of agreeing a new deal that will see the current lease extended by 15 years to expire in August 2054 - with theuniversity also being given an option to buy for £1 on lease termination.

Byre Theatre, St Andrews

If the move is agreed by councillors later this week, Fife Council will effectively take a £445,000 hit due to the loss of a future capital receipt.

Nevertheless, a joint report by Paul Vaughan, head of communities and neighbourhoods, and Ken Gourlay, head of assets, transportation and environment, recommends approval of the renewal terms.

“It is expected that the university, through the operation of the Byre Theatre will play a key role in the implementation and achievement of the strategic aims of the National Cultural Strategy and at the same time make a significant contribution to culture, creativity, learning and attainment, and economic activity in St. Andrews, Fife, and the rest of Scotland,” their report concludes.

The St Andrews Green Film Festival held at the Byre Theatre in 2019

St Andrews University has agreed to provide a year-round programme of work to increase participation and attendances in drama, music, opera, film and live screenings, dance and the visual arts, including in-house productions, student group productions, touring productions and hires to local community groups.

It has also pledged to make “effective and imaginative use” of the theatre and its facilities as a teaching space for English, Film Studies, Modern Languages, Social Anthropology and Music, among other degree subjects, and develop the Byre as a creative production hub through development of student theatre and support for playwriting degrees.

The University will also develop its partnership working with local and national arts and cultural organisations, including building on existing strategic alliances with the National Theatre of Scotland, Scottish Opera, Scottish Chamber Orchestra and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

The theatre itself was originally founded in 1933 by members of the local community and plays host to more than 800 events each year.

The Byre’s previously precarious financial situation worsened in 2011 when the annual grant it received from the former Scottish Arts Council ended.

The theatre had already been struggling to cover costs ever since the new building reopened following a £5.5 million facelift in 2001.

Members of Fife Council’s north east Fife area committee are expected to back the new lease arrangements at a meeting later this week.

